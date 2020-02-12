Only she would dare with something like that! Farina’s shirt is going to explode!

I didn’t want to go unnoticed

He always imagined that it would be difficult for her to succeed in a gender dominated by men, but now that she is at the top, Farina does not stop anyone. And nothing better than a break in your work pace to stroll through the streets of New York, even with a shirt about to explode!

Farina is butt personality, nothing matters to her or that the buttons on her shirt threaten to burst or that all heads turn to the candle pass, especially if this is the model she has chosen to plant in the New York Fashion Week … Fashion is created by her, she doesn’t need to look at trends!

Walkthrough the Big Apple to celebrate its more than 40 million reproductions of the song that sings along with Maluma ‘So like this’ although perhaps it would be of no more than for what was provided by the entrance to the list of songs of the Latin Billboard Music Awards!

Did it occur to anyone that Farina’s intention is not to call attention to the garment? Is that Farina is like that!

Buttons that explode, missing fabric on the front and navel in the air represent an artist of break and tear that does not waste time in choosing a model to go to sit in the front row and contemplate the parade of models, so look at the catwalk when the show is here!

And there is no better way to show how proud you are of all the aesthetic touches you have undergone than to wear them in this way!

And if it is threatening the buttons of the garment … better!

Beginning its international tour in summer, Europe can enjoy the lyrics of the ‘Fine Baby Girl’ and in this particular way of dressing.