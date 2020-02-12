It is finally known! This is why Lara Álvarez broke up with Andrés Velencoso

Prepare your bags for your trip to Honduras

Lara Álvarez does not have very good times for the Spaniard despite the fact that her return to television as a presenter of the new edition of ‘Survivors’ is just around the corner. Because of this, the presenter has answered some questions that have not been missing those that referred to Andrés Velencoso, who was her partner for only 6 months and … Lara has sung!

With the suitcases prepared full of those bikinis that can only fit her, Lara puts land in the middle after being forced to close her company ‘Blue Palm ‘ and the sounded break with Andrés not before leaving us with her mouth open …

A little friend of making statements about her private life, the hostess says “not having bad luck with men”, although the truth is that all her partners last a little bit rather, but has not yet managed to find her related man.

Isn’t it that you have the bar too high?

Because Andrés is very much Andrés …

The breakup of the couple had already been heard since Christmas, but it was not until after these dates when it became clear that each had started a separate life, they had little love!

And while Lara prepares the bags waiting for her moment to cross the puddle, Andrés is about to release her film ‘The wish list’ while continuing with her work as a model.

The same in Honduras Lara returns to find a partner, as on some other occasion, somewhat more similar than those who have so far gone through her life.

Although it would be nice to know what she means by affinity, so avoid misunderstandings, that the candidates were clear and that she could find the one that fits her.