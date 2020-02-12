Fani ends in ‘The island of temptations’ and goes to ‘Survivors’

Got what I was looking for

We must see how little it has cost Estefanía of ‘The island of temptations’ to become known or popular, as she wants to call it. The fact that we are talking about Fani is already a symptom of relative importance and national gossip. The contestant who has given more games in the fashion program has achieved what she was looking for, finish a reality and start another. ‘Survivors’ wait for it like May water.

The producer of the survival program has realized all the game that Vallecana has given since minute one, of the controversies that it has provoked and how little jealousy lasted to which she said she was the most jealous in the world. All this has helped her to win another ticket to cross the puddle again and show that she knows how to survive … and that at least the critics have already seen that she can do it.

From the famous ‘Estefaniaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa’ sung by Christofer the fame of the contestant has not stopped growing, nor the memes related to them, has even become the most searched name for all networks, how not to turn to a character from These features to liven up another program?

Although on this occasion the experience of one island will be of little use to transfer it to the other given the differences in themes. And they will also have to do with other greats of the punk scene that have been in this for a long time, such as Rocío Flores.

It can be a comfort to you that Hugo, Adara Molinero’s ‘ex’ and also a former participant of another reality show will be present and will be able to exchange experiences.

Although the same Fani changes the thirds of the program and tries with Hugo and on another island what she already tried with Rubén.

We can feel like seeing her again, but yes, in another program.