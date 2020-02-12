Apex Legends Duo mode is back for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day, that day of the year to celebrate love and friendship, is not exactly the best day to think about shooting others in the face. But what if it is done with that special person? This is exactly what Apex Legends has to offer, by redeploying Duos mode as of today.

Duos mode debuted as a two-week limited-time mode in November 2019. This time it will last even less, just one week, but the positive side is that there will be an excellent themed loot to collect: All players participating in the event will receive a Valentines 2020 badge, and there are also new skins for Nessie and Pathfinder available in the store, as well as an XP enhancer, “Double Up,” which doubles XP rewards up to a maximum of 20,000 per day.

The Skin Through the Heart for the LongBow DMR and the Love of the Game banner of last year’s Valentine’s event received a discount at the Apex Store, just in case you missed them last time.

The Valentine’s Day Rendezvous event will be available from February 11 to 18.