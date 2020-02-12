A new Doom Eternal gameplay shows the boss “Tyrant” on Nightmare difficulty

A new and attractive Doom Eternal gameplay came to surprise us. This shows the fight with a boss let’s say … quite insane in Nightmare difficulty mode.

TheSpudHunter YouTube channel shows new scenes of the game, where you can see an intense fight with the fearsome Cyberdemon “Tyrant”.

Keep in mind that Tyrant is a kind of adaptation of the original Doom cyber demon, but without a doubt, on this occasion, its appearance is much more frightening, with long horns, big eyes, and horrible toasted skin.

Doom Eternal – BOSS FIGHT Cyberdemon destroyed by a professional sweet lord.

It is time to take a breath and prepare for what comes with Eternal Doom, which was confirmed to be a continuation of Doom (2016). Likewise, Doom Slayer will once again lead the game scene on planet Earth, which became the victim of a demonic invasion.

Of course, this new Doom will incorporate new features, many weapons, and of course, new skills. The soundtrack was composed by Mick Gordon. Embark on this chilling mission

The premiere of this game was scheduled for November 2019, however, it was delayed to refine some details, and now, it will finally be released on March 20 of this year, there is little left!