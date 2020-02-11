The creator of the “Gran Turismo” saga says that his games have set the standard for other driving simulators

It is a reality that Gran Turismo has been one of the most experienced vehicle games in the history of video games. In fact, it is not a secret that has served as inspiration for other games in this category. Recently, Motorsport.com interviewed Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchi, who spoke about his vision of Gran Turismo and that the success of this game was due to its great originality.

What Yamauchi said:

“Back in 1997, I think what we achieved at the time was to create something that everyone expected.” “Today, of course, there are other driving simulators, and that has become the standard in the world. But I think that at the time we were creating Gran Turismo, that was not the case and we could really offer something that became the standard. That is what people expect. ”

“It’s not easy to create something that becomes the standard. It is not something that comes out of nowhere. I think we were lucky when we started working at Gran Turismo and we were able to carry out its development. ”

“It’s like The Beatles: they created pop music, popular music and for us today, pop music is normal. Yes, it is a standard. But if the Beatles had not existed, we might not have pop music. And I think that is the truth about something that is really creative. ”

Definitely, the entire gaming community that enjoys the category of car racing greatly appreciates the development of this fabulous video game.