Steam and CS: GO reach new peaks of concurrent players

Undoubtedly, the Steam platform is becoming increasingly popular in the Gamer universe, and how not? He has been in charge of supplying a great diversity of games, in order to satisfy the tastes of the many users he owns. Yesterday, February 9, this was demonstrated when the number of concurrent users not only of Steam but also of CS: GO, reached new limits. To continue; the details.

The new Steam record:

Guess how many active users Steam registered yesterday. Well, more than 19,100,000! Can you believe it? Of them, about six million were playing. These figures have been the highest recorded for this platform, demonstrating that Valve is doing more than good.

CS: GO also had a new record

The news does not end yet, since Counter-Strike: Global Offensive broke his record of 854,801 connected playings (August 2012 figures) after reaching nothing more and nothing less than 901,681 players online. Definitely, the popularity of this game is hard to overshadow; There is always time for a game of this wonderful shooter.

