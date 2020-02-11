Scarlett Johansson with Marvel is pure chemistry!

This will be seen soon

The superheroes and villains are always things that never fail on the screen. The fight of the good and the bad season with ‘the out of the ordinary’ likes, and if you also have actresses like Scarlett Johansson, success is assured, and that Marvel knows.

The producer returns to give life to Natasha Romanoff incarnated by Scarlett, who recognizes that the role of Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ is one of the ones that has given her the most satisfaction in starring. And that in her film career there are all kinds and varieties.

‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and now ‘Black Widow’ form a trio of linked stories in which it is possible to see a Natasha alive in the last installment when she actually died in the previous film. And despite not following a correct chronology, this movie collection is meaningless at all.

And although it is impossible to think of another actress who embodied the role of ‘Black Widow’ after having seen Scarlett with the black suit in ‘Iron man 2’, the truth is that the director of the film never thought of her As the first option. The name of Emily Blunt sounded strong to take the role and it would have really been her if the excuse of ‘incompatibility with filming schedules’ had not gone on stage, things that only happen in Hollywood.

After this, there was no alternative and although bouncing, Scarlett took the paper.

Although the premiere of the film is scheduled for early next months, the actress has been finished filming sequences and with a look that reminds nothing of the ‘Black Widow’ of her previous appearance.

Would you like to make a note of distinction to your new ‘widow’ or will it be just the requirements of the script?