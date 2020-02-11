Natalia Balurich just lacks the loop to be Neymar’s gift!

Since the model ended with Maluma, there was much talk about a possible reconciliation between the handsome couple. What if the singer wanted but she didn’t, and so on until the interpreter started looking for a clone of the dancer he finally found in Vivien Rubin.

Meanwhile, Natalia in fallow, no desire to partner, or friends or anything.

Until she found Neymar or the footballer found her and … they can’t deny the photographs even if they want to!

Athlete’s birthday and photography of both together and with words that go beyond friendship, or do you have many friends that you call ‘baby’?

And from the birthday party, more hangouts, more publications and more public sites of the couple that is not a couple but that the same will be short.

‘Partner in crime’ the soccer player dedicates to Natalia and she replies with an ‘I love you’, do you need any more proof?

Or are they confirming their romance in this particular way?

So far not a word has come out of their mouths to confirm or to deny. Although some have been reminded that while Natalia was with Maluma there was talk of infidelity on the part of the model … and with Neymar … too much chance?

They continue exchanging messages on networks and dedicating words of the most pastel, we will have to settle for this until they decide to tell it.