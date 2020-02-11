Joselyn Cano’s video that adds likes without stopping and that’s why!

The model is made with all eyes

It is enough to be a model of unconventional sizes to win all eyes without even moving a finger. Or just call Joselyn Cano and make a video to drive the staff crazy, doesn’t it seem like an easy job?

It is not at all, but the feeling is that.

Joselyn is not a catwalk model, it is one of those that are frequently dropped by social networks causing a sensation.

Even while on vacation and doing nothing but contemplate the sea, the dummy is news … is it because of what you want us to see and that is not over the waters of the sea?

And seeing her, the rest of the set is a bit the same because the interesting thing goes with her!

And the truth is that this time she has surprised everyone by the excess of cloth she wears and that her figure is drawn without any problem …

Joselyn is recorded with the intention that we do not forget the lower part of her back, and surely she could recognize it without having to see her face!

And now after watching the video, is it true that you understand the number of likes that the publication has reached?

The mannequin is another good example of those who have become assiduous to fitness after achieving the physique they were looking for, and they have no intention of abandoning it!

Cano belongs to the curvy batch that reaps the most success. Companion of Demi Rose, Anastasiya Kvitko and with the same body, just as impossible all of them!

The difference between these influencers is once again the sport and the way each one uses them to increase its popularity. Joselyn has already realized that not always ‘less is more’.