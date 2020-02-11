Counter Strike: Global Offensive will silence toxic users by default

For many, it is a very bad taste to enter a game in their favorite video game and suddenly meet people making offensive comments. More and more players are insulting others when they think they have done something inappropriate, and to prevent this, Valve is implementing a system to silence toxic users, also known as flamers, in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

This new system, before penalizing you, will issue a series of previous warnings. If you continue with bad behavior, you will enter silenced by default in your next games.

To give more precise details, we quote fragments of what is published in the official Counter-Strike blog:

“We have been working on a new system that will work more accurately … When the new system is fully implemented, players will receive a warning if they receive significantly more reports of abuse than other players .”

“ If they ignore those comments and continue to receive reports of abuse, they will receive a penalty: all other players will silence them by default. This “default silence” state will remain until the player gains enough XP to eliminate the penalty, but other players may choose to manually activate the user (as they would with any other silenced player). ”

A flexible system

As can be read in the statement, the system is quite flexible and does not represent anything strictly. To mitigate this behavior, the way implemented by Valve will be to receive reports/reports from other players, who consider themselves harmed by abusive comments.

On the other hand, keep in mind that those who intend to use the system to harm other players, will not be able to since the reports of those players who play constantly and who report irregularities on a few occasions will have greater weight. Hopefully, there is honesty on the part of the players in the process.

It should be noted that sanctioned players will be able to continue playing, and even, as previously mentioned, obtain XP that will allow them to get rid of the silenced state. Finally, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team will be receiving the opinions of the players regarding this system, to adapt it to their requirements, so do not stay with your opinion and send it.