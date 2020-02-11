Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 trailer is filtered, Rust is back

Good news for Call of Duty fans! The second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare starts tomorrow, February 11. The wait is over.

We commented that this video game did not escape the phenomenon of “filtered information”, since Twitter user CharlieINTEL discovered a trailer where you can see that the Rust map of Modern Warfare 2 returns to the contest, again giving us wonderful moments of action, full of adrenaline.

The Modern Warfare Season 2 Trailer has leaked via an account on Xbox One https://t.co/2CKDLGAQ8J pic.twitter.com/LO7cymml2x — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) February 10, 2020

We already had a good time without seeing this map, to be exact, since 2009 with MW2. Although we had seen it in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2016), the map was called “Excess” and to be frank, it looked quite different.

With the filtration it was announced that the game will have three maps: The standard rotation will feature Atlas Superstore, and the maps of Gunfight Bazaar and Ground War Zhukov Boneyard will be added, a genius that is worth trying, and the best thing is that you no longer have to wait months.

A strong rumor circulating is that the get the ball battle of season 2, p odrás play with the iconic and acclaimed character skull mask: Simon “Ghost” Riley automatically. It is also said that this pass comes with more than 80 different items, which include masks and weapon plans. Don’t wait for me to tell you, be part of it.