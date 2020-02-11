Anthem will stop having seasonal updates, in favor of a “reinvention” of the game

After the initial failure of the game, Bioware announced that it is working on the redesign of its latest Anthem shooter, and it has been proposed with this planning, to modify a series of substantive issues, related to rewards, player progression and the modality of the booties that can be obtained. The new offer seems quite attractive, although so did the initial plans, so we must take the information with tweezers.

Bioware Declarations

“In the coming months, we will focus on a redesign of the long-term experience, working specifically to reinvent the central game cycle with clear objectives, motivating challenges and progress with significant rewards, while preserving the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy environment, and to do it correctly, we will implement something that we would have liked to have done at the beginning: give a team focused time to test and iterate, focusing first on the gameplay. ”

“We will keep the game active with events, store updates and reviewing the season content and past cataclysm, starting with our anniversary towards the end of the month.”

It will be interesting to see if Bioware really listened to fans, and solves the constantly criticized problems since its launch a little less than a year ago.