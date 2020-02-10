Rosalia: “Since when do you have that there?”

Catalan artist burns twitter with just one sentence

There is no rest in the life of Rosalia. The Barcelona singer is constantly on everyone’s lips. When it is not for a performance it is for a video clip and when it is not for it it is a new song and its lyrics. In the case that this is not the case either, it will be a statement on twitter or in IG or it may be that one or several photos in which it appears eccentrically and provocatively.

The case is that for good by b the good Rosalia is still one of the most talked-about personalities. A few hours ago she posted a phrase on her twitter account accusing those who asked the girls about their idiot hair removal. The case is that Rosalía launched the insult in English, specifically with the word wack, which is translated, effectively, as outlandish, incorrect or idiot.

There were many who commented that they had no idea what that word meant and that they had to search it online. If the artist of the moment is characterized by something, it is to raise her voice several times in defense of women and feminism. After the announcement of the tenth woman killed at the hands of her husband so far this year, Rosalia wanted to put her grain of sand to end one of the many micronmachisms.