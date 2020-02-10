Kim Kardashian shows off her piercings with micro dress and snake sandals

The most talked about Kardashian dynasty is always showing off its body in social networks and this time was no exception. Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a black lace mini dress that exposed the sculptural legs that are worn. But what caught the most attention were the sandals she wore, which were snakes and climbed halfway up her calf.

On the other hand, Kim does not stop showing off also photos with her children who are every day bigger and similar among them.

At the same time, Kim Kardashian continues to promote the brand that she developed from sashes, which are called “Skims” and have had a resounding success in the market.