Kim Kardashian shows off her piercings with micro dress and snake sandals

The most talked about Kardashian dynasty is always showing off its body in social networks and this time was no exception. Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a black lace mini dress that exposed the sculptural legs that are worn. But what caught the most attention were the sandals she wore, which were snakes and climbed halfway up her calf.
On the other hand, Kim does not stop showing off also photos with her children who are every day bigger and similar among them.
At the same time, Kim Kardashian continues to promote the brand that she developed from sashes, which are called “Skims” and have had a resounding success in the market.
So excited to introduce @skims Stretch Satin. A new collection of ultra-luxe intimates available in new tonal shades and in sizes XXS – 4X. The fabric is super stretchy, has a really pretty high sheen to enhance and accentuate your curves in all the right places. The new collection will launch 01.30 at 9AM PST! Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop before it sells out.