Elianis Garrido challenges Shakira with her Champeta style!

It is difficult to choose one of them

The Super Bowl is the favorite showcase of all celebrities to publicize everything they want to know. And this year’s has been especially generous in that. Shakira’s dance has been one of the most commented and most imitated novelties. And in that Elianis Garrid has been set or to give her particular vision to this type of movement.

The Champeta threatens to relegate the wiggles of reggaeton, the mixture of African and Caribbean rhythms and the compass it suggests is only suitable for a few. With Elianis Garrido there is no possible challenge in everything that is movement, she is moving, she has already demonstrated it on many occasions. And not only with the usual music, the Colombian knows how to move with any trend that has just appeared on the market, but it is also what it has to have Latin blood!

He is preparing for the carnival of her land, in Barranquilla and she already knows that this year the rhythm of Shak is what will flood the streets, so she trains for the moment rehearsing. And this time accompanied by someone not known until now but who moves with the same ease and grace as Elianis.

Liz Dany Campo is the teacher who taught Piqué’s wife to dance the Champeta for the Super Bowl and now she is in charge of doing it with Garrido and apparently it doesn’t hurt at all!

She is only 18 years old and Liz Dany has already taught two of the greats!

The results of Elaine’s with the Champeta are assured, not only by the teacher but also because the student, in addition to being applied, has no problems with dancing!

One can only hope to see her at the carnival moving to the rhythm of Samba, or Champeta, anything is good to move the body.