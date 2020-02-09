Where are you going with so much! Jailyne Ojeda dethrones Demi Rose: Oversized!

With more than 11 million followers, Ojeda has all the attention that can be expected. It has a female and male audience, which is constantly aware of its image and commenting on how desirable its figure is.

This time it was not for less since she posted spectacular photographs while posing casually with the sea in the background and an outfit of Fashion Nova. It clearly awakens the senses that its rearguard is more than prominent, noting the gym effort to look spectacular.

Undoubtedly, Jailyne dethroned Demi Rose in this round. As extraordinary as it may seem because both girls are beautiful and with aesthetically perfect bodies.

The celebration was accompanied by many likes and comments from their unconditional faithful.

Jailyne Ojeda’s hair and eyelashes cause the sensation

The Mexican-American is a beauty pump, it has very long hair, reminiscent of Pocahontas for its black color and its smooth texture at any time. At first glance it looks silky, which allows you to frame your face in the most appropriate way, favoring too much your angular features.

On the other hand, her infinite eyelashes are as dense and fascinating as everything is in her, they make her eyes stand out even more. Her followers continually praise her with comments full of amazement and sometimes even envy! for such spectacular attributes.

In the next few days, we will have more news about how Jailyne Ojeda takes the throne and, on the other hand, Demi Rose will plan her revenge. None of the renowned influencers will remain static with so much competition in the middle.