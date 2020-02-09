Wanda Nara walks like that at home! What a picture!

Argentine journalist Wanda Nara continues to delight her Instagram followers with her beautiful curves. Thus she poses in her latest publication in which she has left more than one with her mouth open.

Everybody knows! Her husband now plays in Paris, and partly thanks to her, who acts as her representative. After all the controversies in which they have been involved over the years, the couple does not want to leave the French capital. Wanda’s place of luxury to continue as an ‘influencer’, in addition to the new projects she is facing, thanks in part to living in Paris.

In her last post, Wanda is very ‘spicy’ and the truth is that she is amazing! She lies on the sofa without leaving anything to the imagination of her fans without hiding anything from the upper part of her body. Leaving much uncovered and in view of all! Nor that the controversy was something that this girl loved …

Summer seems to have arrived in advance to the house of Mauro and Wanda because in the middle of February she looks like this. But Wanda, we are in winter!

The journalist continues to play her role of ‘influencer’ in the networks by giving the camera and her fans suggestive looks and their best poses. Her Instagram account already has more than 6 million followers and her latest post with almost 300 thousand likes. It is seen that this being in the eye of the hurricane and causing controversy is her thing.

And Icardi seems to not care! A handsome boy like him does not worry about the fact that his wife plays in the networks, although he is also a repeat offender in these cases. Even so, after everything they have ridden and overcome together, no pothole seems to be with them, could Icardi leave with another? It would be crazy, that’s for sure.