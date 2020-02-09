The Bella twins announce that they are pregnant!

Nikki and Brie Bella, the famous twins who made themselves known thanks to their career in professional wrestling, mainly in WWE, have announced that they are both pregnant at an event in Las Vegas confirming the rumors that they were going to be moms. The ‘Bella Twins’ are considered as two of the most famous fighters in the world thanks to the achievements they made in the entertainment company between 2008 and 2018.

After Nikki Bella’s relationship with ‘one of her former co-workers’, Jonh Cena. And the great controversy that formed with its break in 2018, with wedding cancellation, included. Now she is in a relationship with dancer Artem Chigvintsev. A blessing that has come very soon to this beautiful couple, who began dating in early 2019. It seems that finally settles the head because it has always been the ‘ most provocative twin‘.

On the other hand, her sister Brie already has a daughter along with her husband Daniel Bryan, also a professional WWE fighter. Brie herself commented a few days ago that she had become depressed after trying to have a second child with her partner. And it seems like a movie script that both sisters have achieved their purpose of being mothers at the same time. The blessing has come together!

Both twins are already retired from professional wrestling and their current lives as actresses of their own ‘reality’ Total Bellas’ are doing great. Although a month ago there was talk of her possible return to WWE for the ‘Royal Rumble’ it seems that fans will have to wait since at least the next 9 months will be ‘out of order’ for the entertainment company run by tycoon Vince McMahon. In addition to sure that they want to focus fully on this new stage as mothers. That after a life dedicated to wrestling and entertainment, they have more than deserved.