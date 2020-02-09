Bella Thorne asks to be photographed with nothing while bathing

For this close up, Bella Thorne was left with nothing, her face was completely exposed without a single drop of makeup and without any retouching of the image. The American actress has the virtue of beauty, something that has accompanied her since childhood. In this photograph, she shows her face while enjoying a delicious bath in a heavenly place, surrounded by crystal clear waters and beautiful vegetation. She accompanied the publication with this comment: « I want this smile right now », she wanted to catch that moment of happiness with her beautiful smile.

Bella is a sensitive young woman with a lot of potentials, she loves to enjoy nature and share with her loved ones moments of recreation. The sea is part of their favorite places, for this reason, it is very common to see it having fun in spectacular waters, as in this case. Staying in touch with mother nature always nourishes the soul, the body and multiplies health.

With her new look she looks different, using that brown hair, her skin stands out even more and her features are defined, giving the air of a more grown and experienced woman. Thorne does not stop to pleasantly catch fans with her tricks.

Bella Thorne rooted in her Latin origins

For the American singer and actress, the Latin race represents a fragment of its essence. Confess to being a faithful lover of Hispanic traditions. The fact that her father is Cuban, contributed to the preservation in a large part of her Latin roots and customs, therefore, her parties and celebrations, such as Christmas Eve and the 15-year-old party, represented unforgettable memories that accompanied her youth.

Speaking Spanish is something that the star dominates since she was a child, she says it is her first language. In addition, she is grateful for the Hispanic heritage that she shares with her three brothers.

Bella Thorne is a mixture of cultures that have generated extraordinary results.