What what? Halle Berry is training without a bra – the picture crystallizes the essentials

Actress Halle Berry is part of the anticipated third installment of the John Wick movie series. The movies are known for their dramatic action scenes, and the star’s preparation for the role was in keeping with that. Recently, we told her she was preparing for her role in the shooting range.
Welcome to an EXTRA special edition of #FitnessFriday!! For the last two years, you’ve showed up, showed out and shared this crazy fitness adventure with me and @peterleethomas! I’m so eternally grateful for you guys, and wanted to create something extra special to celebrate our two years together – I’m thrilled to announce my first EVER fitness collection, rē•spin by Halle Berry!! To introduce you to the collection, @peterleethomas and I will be doing back to back #PHITTalks using rē•spin pieces, and this week? We’re talking about the subject y’all can NOT stop asking about – Core work!! Check stories for more. Can’t wait to meet the collection?? Find it at @tjmaxx, @rossdressforless, @marshalls and @burlingtonstyle stores all over the U.S. – and don’t forget to tag #RespinByHalleBerry and show us what you find! Happy Friday ♥️
Recently, a Bond girl of the past years was seen posing in a black bikini in the shower where she reportedly started the New Year. According to the actress, an ice-cold shower, among other things, helps with muscle aches, circulatory, and alertness, and reduces anxiety. Now it is a bit different posing because the cinematic beauty is posing in a boxing image in an open shirt without a bra. At the same time, she tells about her names in the fitness products collection.
Happy #FitnessFriday y’all! Today is all about the beauty of stillness. Sometimes just holding a pose is an equally effective way to build strength, stamina and to get that heart rate up! As a bonus, remaining in poses can improve your focus, keep your mind from wandering and can even allow certain emotions to come up – I’ve certainly worked through a few things this way! Today, @peterleethomas will be demonstrating some isometric core exercises – NO crunches necessary. Let’s remain still, re-connect with ourselves and keep those dream abs in ✅ – check stories for more and Happy Friday! 📷 @grantlegan