What what? Halle Berry is training without a bra – the picture crystallizes the essentials

Actress Halle Berry is part of the anticipated third installment of the John Wick movie series. The movies are known for their dramatic action scenes, and the star’s preparation for the role was in keeping with that. Recently, we told her she was preparing for her role in the shooting range.

Recently, a Bond girl of the past years was seen posing in a black bikini in the shower where she reportedly started the New Year. According to the actress, an ice-cold shower, among other things, helps with muscle aches, circulatory, and alertness, and reduces anxiety. Now it is a bit different posing because the cinematic beauty is posing in a boxing image in an open shirt without a bra. At the same time, she tells about her names in the fitness products collection.