What a bikini boot! Amanda Harkimo’s picture confuses the men

Reality celebrity Amanda Harkimo has become known for many shows in Finland and Sweden and has been active in social media as well as television. From time to time, the active decorator is also seen in bold and action-packed images in various landscape services.

This time, Amanda Harkimo is seen posing exceptionally spectacularly in her portrayal, as her bikini butt is clearly starring in the picture. And rightly so, because it seeks out the equivalent of any world-class supermodel. The picture is captured on Koh Phangan Island, Thailand.

Last summer, Amanda spent a few days of the busy life on the Rubber Ball 4000 road trip, where dozens of Finnish sports cars roamed Europe. She was photographed en route at least in the wheel of a Lamborghini and a Mercedes-Benz. Amanda Harkimo, who has been featured on Temptation Island and Martina and Lifeguard programs as well as on the Swedish Paradise Hotel, has long worked as a DJ at various events including ice hockey.