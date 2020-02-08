That top can’t with all that! Paula Galindo surprises in Punta Cana

She went to work but had time to sunbathe

Paula Galindo has left the beauty tutorials parked to go to Punta Cana. She says she is on vacation, although with the Heat 2020 Awards just around the corner, it gives us the nose that the influencer has also gone to work there and take advantage of the contacts. While the time comes for delivery, sun, tops and lots of beaches!

As if she didn’t have enough of the advice to make us cute, Paula has launched her second channel destined for more of the same, a whole inconsistency if we remember that she recently threatened to leave her life online.

But if I left her, today I wouldn’t be in Punta Cana … nor preparing for those awards … I wouldn’t even know her!

Paulatips will be in charge of presenting this awards ceremony with another fellow professional, YouTuber Mario Ruiz.

This is the fifth edition of the delivery of these awards and Paula is going to have to arrange to abandon the way she speaks through her videos to adapt it to the way in which the public is spoken live, ¡ Change the beauty tips for music and you don’t know if forever!

But until May 14 there will be no awards, and while Galindo takes the opportunity to continue with the style advice through her blog, encouraging her followers to use shorts like the ones she wears when she is on the beach and tops like the one in the photo that requires little effort when thinking about what to wear but that favors everyone, or is it only her who feels that good?

We will have to wait until more than a month to know if it will dazzle as a presenter, or if it has included long-throw models in the suitcase or just shorts.