Rainbow Six Siege has already been played by more than 55 million people

Rainbow Six Siege continues to add players and has already managed to accumulate a total of 55 million registered accounts. That is the total number of people who have played it, not that of active players, and includes all who registered when the game was Free to Play. Still, it is a significant number of players who have dived into this first-person shooter.

December 2019 also brought to the game its highest player count averages on Steam since its launch and its second-highest player count peak. Meanwhile, in September, the game reached 50 million players, so another 5 million since then is a pretty good result.

From December 21 to January 21, Siege averaged 90,731 active players, as shown by Steam statistics. The peak of players reached during that period was 151,687, which did not exceed the historical maximum of 176,208 that was recorded in March 2018. However, the determining number is the average and shows that the players are still hooked with the game day after day.

Siege already came with a growing trend in 2019, but the recent success can be attributed to the Road to SI 2020 event, which offers a battle pass and a new game mode that allows you to play like any operator.

The developers announced that Siege had reached 25 million players in February 2018. Previous Ubisoft announcements included 20 million in August 2017, 30 million in April 2018, up to 35 million during the E3 and 40 million in October 2018 . from September 2019, Siege recorded 50 million players.

We've said it before, and we'll say it again…

We are here to stay. Thank you for 50 Million players! pic.twitter.com/9IpTFlFARL — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 6, 2019