Only! Anllela Sagra boasts a model pump look at her!

She got long shots to party

It is clear that fitness hooks, there is no other explanation. From Juliett Torres, passing through Sara Corrales until reaching Anllela Sagra, all have surrendered to their benefits, it is logical to think that they can then show off with their little models!

It is not very frequent to catch Anllela with something other than leggings or sportswear, it is not known how much time she devotes to the gym, but if you are a professional bodybuilder and live on it, your closet is full of comfortable, safe clothes.

That’s why when the athlete appears with long shots to go out, her followers go crazy and want to see her now!

And surely she also hallucinates to look like this

Know the trends, there is no doubt about it, just a few days ago that Emily Ratajkowski talked about the boots with a snakeskin print and curiously today Anllela looks them!, Is that many times we relate sport with lack of style and we We are wrong … the model follows the most current trends!

And if you have to wear shorts every day, it is logical that you now lean over a long dress that draws your silhouette, because it is one thing to cultivate the physique and another not to know what suits her!

And to confirm that her thing with fashion is not only heard but that it is up to date, Sagra uses a fanny pack of those that are taken back, as simple but together and secure with what she wears!

Anllela may have searched in her closet what to wear before dating someone who supposedly says she is more than her friend, with James Rodriguez.

Or maybe it’s just your coach?

The fact is that hearing rumors of these two handsome and seeing her with an unusual model gives us to think …