Love in sight? Billie Eilish With Drake!

The angel singer seems to be starting to pay the price of fame. She wants to be famous for her music, but she is currently ‘the talk’ of the entire music industry, and all her followers, for her blunt response to all criticism about her relationship with the ever-controversial Canadian rapper, Drake.

The couple met during the month of November, and since then they have not stopped exchanging ‘messages’. Could it be that there is more than a beautiful friendship between them? As the best ‘movie boyfriends’ both come out in defense of each other as if something else had emerged between them. Australia is a beautiful place to meet and it seems that they have taken advantage of it.

And is that the fans of the singer do not want Billie to have anything to do with the controversy that always surrounds Drake. After being one of the winners of the Grammy Awards, the public has turned to show their dissatisfaction with this relationship. And they take 15 years! In addition to many point out that they met before the singer had even turned 18 last December. Something they consider at least ‘inappropriate’.

Despite all the fuss that has been mounted, the angel singer does not want to know anything from anyone’s opinion. She has even gotten to publish that she is tired of the whole world giving her opinion on her ‘friendship’ with Drake whom she has defended ‘with cloak and sword’. She does not want anyone to get into her life and she is old enough to decide for herself, or that a man could not be a fan of an artist, Billie published. Despite Drake’s history and being a repeat offender, it seems that something may have arisen between them, a new love that we will see if it comes to flourish.