Laurence Bédard lies on the bed and teaches the tiger!

A very curious image.

The Laurence Bédard model once again surprises everyone with her attributes, showing her very artistic back. The great range of colors in warm tones that have been inscribed on its skin is as intimidating as it is amazing.

In recent years, body aesthetics is considered an art, in the case of the Canadian model, there is much to say. Not only does she show her talent in photoshoots, but she has enough stamina to stylize her skin and in the most appropriate way!

This 26-year-old girl has a great tiger all over her back, with her jaws open, which thanks to her deep gaze, inspires a lot of respect. Bédard knows how to choose, and her tattoo, combined with such colorful effects, represents a very attractive scene.

But how will this type of tattoo feel? Laurence Bédard replies: « Not too bad! But it is different for each person ». You have to have a lot of courage to be able to endure so much pain, however, applause for such an incredible artist.

Laurence Bédard, the future of fashion

It is a sensation in social networks, which she not only uses to show her sculptural body and workout routines but also teaches her followers that you don’t need to have a neat body and with standard measures to succeed.

In the past, the bases were established to be an aspirant of fashion and enjoy the world of glamor. However, the rules change as the mentality of societies is transformed.

The case of Laurence Bédard is that she pretends to be herself, with no need but to express herself and do the things that she loves. Her feminine beauty explores more dangerous places. It is called a punk style model and that is certainly very innovative. We hope this promising star continues to surprise us with such successful projects.