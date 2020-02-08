Jennifer Aniston unveils … The return of ‘Friends’!

Each actor will take 2.25 million dollars

In recent days it seems that it is being one of the most commented topics around the world. One of the most iconic television series is very close to returning and is making a terrible stir. ‘Friends’ began airing in 1994 and had its end in 2004. It narrated the different adventures of six young New Yorkers and their day to day with everyday problems of all kinds. 10 seasons and more than 200 episodes that launched their protagonists to fame.

Precisely the most famous and popular of them, Jennifer Aniston has spoken on this subject. She has revealed that she is negotiating with HBO to conduct a ‘joint interview’ remake with which to bring ‘Friends’ back to the screen. The first offer for the actors had been 1 million dollars for each one, but after being rejected, an agreement is being reached for a figure close to 2.25 million dollars for each one. So the return of the group of television’s most famous friends to Manhattan is much closer than fans think.

The ‘reunion’ special would last only one hour and seek to focus a retrospective and interviews with all the characters. In addition to being directed by a famous presenter like Ellen DeGeneres, with which she is also negotiating.

The six protagonists remain great friends and have never hidden

their desire to return to work together to bring these characters to life. Jennifer Aniston herself acknowledged that she misses the series ‘every day’ and would love to return, something that has also been related to her latest ‘catches’ with Brad Pitt. It will be the first time they all appear together on screen after 16 years if everything is on track. The negotiations between HBO and the actors are still ongoing, and everything seems to indicate that ‘Friends’ will be back very soon.