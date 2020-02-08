Impossible not to look! Claudia Alende’s leggings are a scandal!

It never leaves indifferent.

The Brazilian Claudia Alende, very well called « Brazilian Megan Fox », did it again. The number of people who are revolutionized by the attitude and development of Allende is incredible.

This 26-year-old girl is a social media superstar. In a very short period of time a space has been made in the music industry, in the business world, and in modeling.

On this occasion, she posted a photo on Instagram where she is seen sitting. She wears a long-sleeve Crop Top with a deep neckline that looks great on her. But the icing on the cake were leggins that mold her model figure and are spectacular. Beyond that, it combines perfectly with an « on point » makeup that is made in warm tones, in short, a very attractive image.

Claudia Alende and Michel Graziani, an artistically engaged couple

This couple has a time like feeling, you cannot ignore the receptivity that the followers have had with the relationship. They have been seen in challenge videos and blogs on the YouTube platform; with stories like her first time at Universal Studios park.

Still, what else might interest them? With a clear love of both for photography, they have created a page called Presets World where you can purchase filters to add a beautiful appearance to the photographs. In addition, it has an Instagram account that publishes a glimpse of the photos, which can be compared with magazine images.

It is an excellent work by Claudia Allende and Michel Graziani, it shows the effort and love of art. It is a great project that can surely grow and remain so special. They used in their favor the fact of having similar ideas to develop a great initiative as a couple. Surprises are expected this 2020. The possibilities of increasing success every day are overcome.