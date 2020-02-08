Gisela takes everything away for the Oscars: more frozen than ever …

The singer will perform at the gala and was celebrated in a big way

There are many people who lived that first edition of Operation Triunfo back in 2001 and who after almost two full decades have already forgotten about it. In memory were the Bisbal, Bustamante, Chenoa or Rosa from Spain. But there were other contestants who also made a musical career without being constantly at number 1. One of those people is Gisela.

The eighth classified of that first edition of what was a television phenomenon in those early 2000s consolidated as one of the usual voices on Disney themes and gave voice to the themes of films as well known as Peter Pan 2: Back to To Neverland, Beauty and the Beast (reissue) and more current, Frozen. Both the first part and the second.

It is precisely this song, Frozen 2, that has led Gisele to perform in one of the most solemn fineries in the entertainment world. And is that much of the planet will be tomorrow with her eyes at the ” Kodak Theater” in Los Angeles with what that entails at the level of exposure and media impact.

Gisela knows that it will be a special moment and in some way recognition of her work all these last years in which Catalan has managed to live on music, something that has always been her dream and she has not had to give up. A few weeks ago I was doing an integral nude and saying goodbye to 2019 that she said had been disastrous.