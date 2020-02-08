Broomstick League, the fusion of Quidditch with Rocket League, will arrive at Steam Early Access in early March

Surely many of you have heard about Rocket League. In it, flying cars play football with a large ball. Replace the futuristic cars with flying brooms, and instead of a giant ball, add a magic orb. The result is Broomstick League, a merger between Rocket League and the beloved Quidditch of the Harry Potter saga.

Despite its similarity, Broomstick League adds a couple of extra elements to enrich the gameplay, compared to the game described in the books. For example, there are spells to teleport across the playing field, and you can also spell the orb away from your opponent’s reach. There are three game modes: 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3, each with its usual set of standings, rankings, statistics, and improvements. His influences are extremely obvious, but he looks very entertaining.

Broomstick League will arrive in early access on March 5 and will remain so for approximately one year, while the development team polishes the final details, adjusts the balance and adds new content, such as new scenarios and customization options.

Apparently, this is the closest thing to Quidditch that we will be able to play, at least until someone invents the flying brooms.