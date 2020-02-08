Backstage Bomber Katri Haapanen in a Stunning Bikini Image: “Food Porn and Bikinis”

Celebrity beauty Katri Haapanen was formerly known as Katri Sorsa. She became known to the Finns as a chat presenter and a front-runner in the jungle star reality. Later, she surprised many by announcing that she was studying at Laajasalo Christian College as a Sunni.

Now Katri Haapanen has published a gorgeous photo of herself in social media where she chic in bikinis. In her photo, Katri states that the theme is “Food porn and bikinis” and says that she has spent the whole week enjoying good food, sports, bikinis and daydreaming.

– When I say good food, I mean a nutritious but also a gracious diet. For me, this means being healthy about my body and eating. I eat delicacies, sometimes junk food, but I love making good ingredients, ”Haapanen writes.

Katri Haapanen recently went to study as a suntan because she wanted to find a channel to do things that really matter. Recently, Katri Haapanen stated that silicone breasts were sad because they gave her better self-esteem until she realized she was wrong.