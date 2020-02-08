Anna Nystrom turns around, smiles and nobody doubts it: She has surpassed Sol Pérez!

It is a scandal.

From Sweden comes a spectacular representative and not only the Viking country participates in it, but in many parts of the world, this dream model called Anna Nystrom is known. With her impressive blonde hair and blue eyes, she has flecked millions of hearts, in her social networks is the test. This incredible woman has recently been linked to Sol Pérez and many wondered which of these two queens will be the most beautiful and recognized?

It has been constantly agreed that both are insurmountable and, in their own ways, each shines with its own light. But this time, Nystrom has left everyone with her mouth open. The photograph that provoked such a reaction shows the Swedish blonde who shakes the entire continent.

In the snapshot, she is seen posing casually among a jungle landscape, although it would probably be the only thing you would not notice. What most attracts attention is the determination and naturalness that it expresses with its body gestures. Using sportswear, this model turns and shows us its sculptural body of the gym.

It is impossible to deny that Nystrom is on the podium of the most beautiful in networks. Therefore, many agree that Anna far exceeded Sol Pérez.

The years do not go through Anna Nystrom?

At 27 years old, everyone’s favorite Swedish is at the best moment of her life. Time passes slower for her. It has more than 8 million followers on Instagram and 113 thousand subscribers on its YouTube channel.

What makes us think, is there a possibility for other models in the industry? Anna Nystrom promises to be a difficult contender to overcome. Definitely, it will be necessary to follow Anna’s advice and go to exercise in the forest. Sweden’s air can probably help, which surely Sol Pérez must be considering.