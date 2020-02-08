Anastasiya Kvitko turns and records it on video: Jeans explode!

Surprise again.

Anastasiya Kvitko left Internet users enthralled with this reproduction in which she boasts her curves with jeans, which remain at the limit of her capacity. Without any qualms and in its best style, the Russian is recorded in different angles with this very beneficial outfit to highlight its natural attributes. The khaki pants and a mini crop top of the same tone, match the energy drink it promotes, the comment that accompanies the publication accounts for it.

With permanent tan, great body and very captivating attitude, Anastasiya is an excellent option for any promotion, and if it has to do with conditioning and good physical condition like these energy drinks, even better. The Russian model represents the new trends in terms of physical structure for personalities. Instead of losing weight as demanded at some point, she decided to create a style with other models that are marking a new era.

Accompanied by a determined and energetic personality, Kaliningrad eats the world, this is easily verifiable on her Instagram account where she continuously publishes photographs and videos to more than 10 million followers. That is knowing where you want to go and work to reach the goal.

Anastasiya Kvitko’s hair enhances her sensuality

There is no doubt that long hair is a symbol of sensuality. Precisely this is one of the main tools that you take into account when taking your best photographs. Throughout history, the hair in women has marked one of its main characteristics, demonstrating femininity and making it look attractive, sophisticated and elegant. Currently, there are varied thoughts, but the results are obvious.

In modernity, all existing cosmetic advances are available, at the level of coloration, maintenance, and styles. Anastasiya Kvitko takes into account each one of these elements and uses the best professionals who make her wear this attribute in optimal conditions.