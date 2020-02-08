Ana Obregón returns to Hollywood and JLo very angry with it

Divas duel on stage and sparks jump…

What things. Those who are young or very young will not even know that Ana Obregón made her first steps a Hollywood back in the 80s. It seems that it was not so long ago but more than 30 years have passed since then. It is Ana who used to do, from time to time, flashbacks to bring to the present moments of the past, of a past not so recent in which the actress rubbed shoulders with the cinema’s jet set.

In 1984 Ana Obregón had recorded the announcement of the Freixenet campaign for Christmas and that had made her known to Placido Domingo, who put music to that spot of worldwide impact. It would be the following year, in 85, when the Spanish were invited to the quintessential American prime time program, ” The Tonight Show”, presented by Johnny Carson. That day she agreed on the show with another woman she admired, Bette Midler. As it turned out, that admiration was mutual and both dazzled that night by blowing sparks.

At that time, Madrid began to make her first steps at the top of the film industry, Hollywood: she shot a chapter of Team A, General Hospital and Who is the boss? , series of great successes at that time.

However, it did not happen from there since it did not finish convincing American directors and producers. That’s why she returned to Spain where she continued her career as a presenter and actress. Although it has been through a photo in IG, the Obregon has returned to Hollywood for a few hours, in fact, for many it has been the first time she has gone …

On the other hand, Hollywood is focused on the most important weekend for the Film Academy since this Sunday the Oscars gala takes place. If there is someone angry and upset with the Academy is Jennifer Lopez, who had been nominated for the Oscars for her role in ” Hustlers” but finally ran out of the nomination and will see it from home …