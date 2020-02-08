Activision confirms the arrival of a new Call Of Duty and more remasters throughout 2020

Coddy Johnson, director of operations of Activision, announced details of what the company has prepared for us this year during the call for investors where the fourth-quarter financial results were presented. A new game is coming from the successful saga of Call Of Duty, something we already knew beforehand, and it seems to be the main novelty.

Regarding this new installment, Activision revealed that it does not believe that it has the reputation that had the reboot of Modern Warfare of the year 2019, which eclipsed sales to Black Ops 4.

For now, the details of this new Call Of Duty are unknown; Who is in charge of developing it? It is a mystery, but it is a matter of time to get out of uncertainty and have the information in our hands.

In the same call, the arrival of more remasters was also announced, due to the success generated by the Spyro and Crash Bandicoot remakes, as indicated by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision. He also said, “Stay tuned for some future announcements, beyond remasters, now there are many opportunities to innovate and think about totally new content within these IPs.”

This makes us think that they will bring us new surprises, don’t you think so?