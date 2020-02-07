Ubisoft will launch 5 AAA games in 2020, the two not announced would be from the Assasin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises

Ubisoft announced its plans for the fiscal period April 2020 – March 2021: it will launch five AAA games along with other smaller titles. That information was released in conjunction with the financial report for its last quarter.

Of those five games, three titles are known: Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monster and Watch Dogs Legion. These, as you know, have a delay in their release; on the other hand, the other two titles are a total mystery, but it is presumed that they correspond to two of its biggest franchises, do you have any idea?

Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, announced to the press that they are organizing some issues and setting priorities for the launch of their titles with greater potential. He also mentioned: “We are very excited about the idea of ​​launching five new triple-A games in 2020-21.”

However, we will have to wait a bit, since the CEO of Ubisoft informed that the launch of three titles is planned between October 1 and December 31, 2020 (third quarter); and the remaining two will be launched between January 1 and March 31, 2021 (fourth quarter)

Keep in mind that the completely discarded games to join the five new titles are: Splinter Cell and Beyond Good & Evil 2. On the other hand, there are strong rumors that the other two undisclosed titles belong to the Assasin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises. About AC, the new title is expected to be called Ragnarok, while on the FC side there is no solid rumor.

Anyone holding out hope for Splinter Cell is, once again, going to be disappointed. Sorry! (It’s AC and Far Cry.) https://t.co/7hKDV3y5QS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 6, 2020