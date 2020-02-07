Top secret! Rosalia and Drake too close together, what are they up to?

The singer’s followers are rubbing their hands

She has taken a run and already become a phenomenon, there is no one to stop it, Rosalia brings the world upside down with its rhythm and with its styling, fame that, although suddenly seems not to have caught the singer by surprise. Now she even rubs shoulders with others with the same cache, like Drake, is something cooking between them and we haven’t heard?

Fashion show in New York, and Nike’s turn to give light to their designs, the first time of a Rosalia at the Big Apple Fashion Week. The first row to not lose detail sharing the position with singer Drake, coincidence or chance?

With lipstick on her lips, minimal sunglasses in the middle of her nose and her representative nails Rosalia enjoyed the parade and the company, the chemistry between the singers could not be denied.

As soon as the news was known, Rosalía’s followers began to rub their hands thinking about the possibility of a collaboration between the two singers and that nothing has yet been confirmed!

It is noted that after the songs shared by the Spanish with James Blake or with Travis Scott the desire to listen to her with Drake have skyrocketed, the flamenco mix understood ‘the Rosalía way’ next to the Canadian hip-hop has all the ballots to become successful even before your supposed collaboration.

At the moment good harmony between the artists and affectionate memory for Rosalia of her city thanks to the words Drake when calling her ‘the head of Sant Esteve de Sesrovires’. By just mentioning her land, surely the singer has already won Rosalia.

Another thing will be the future collaboration if they finally decide on it.