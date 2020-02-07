The director of Gears Of Wars leaves for Blizzard to work at Diablo

Rod Ferguson, head of The Coalition Studios (responsible for Gears Of Wars) will leave his post in the studio to go to work with Blizzard, where he will be in charge of supervising the Diablo series, possibly the fourth installment. The transition will occur in March.

The announcement was made through Twitter. Fergusson has worked on Gears of War since its inception in 2005, with the exception of a brief season at Irrational Games during 2012 and 2013. He then returned in 2014, when Microsoft announced that he had bought the Gears series from Epic Games. Despite his brief period at Irrational, Fergusson has credits in all published Gears of War games.

I began working on Gears of War over 15 years ago and since then, it has been the joy of my life. But now it’s time for a new adventure. I leave Gears in the great hands of The Coalition and can’t wait for everyone to play Gears Tactics on April 28. pic.twitter.com/Az5w0B631i — Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020

Starting in March, I will join Blizzard to oversee the Diablo franchise. Leaving is bittersweet as I love our Gears family, the fans, and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with you all. pic.twitter.com/0FuO3RFYSQ — Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020

The last game of Gears with the participation of Fergusson will be Gears Tactics, which will be released on April 28. Gears 5 was launched last year with a decent reception by users.

The news comes after a series of Blizzard high profile outings last year. Founders Frank Pearce and Mike Morhaime left the company in 2019, while former Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm directors, Dustin Browder, Eric Dodds, and Jason Chayes, were also among the exiles.