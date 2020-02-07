Now you can get free Carcassone and Ticket to Ride in the EGS, the next game will be Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Epic Games is already well known for giving away games on a regular basis, but this time prepare your stomach and take your place at the table because it plays double ration. In the Epic Games Store, Carcassonne and Ticket to Ride are available simultaneously, both being adaptations of popular board games. These titles will be available until February 13, when it will be the turn of the main course of this free game feast: Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Like the titles previously offered in the Epic Store, these games will be permanent property for those who purchase them.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an open-world RPG that will immerse you in an adventure set in the Holy Roman Empire. Players will avenge their parents’ deaths while fighting to invade enemy forces, making decisions and fulfilling missions that will affect the flow of the game.

The game boasts a realistic open world of epic proportions and a combat system that tests players’ skills. In 2019, Warhorse, the studio behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance, also launched the official modding kit, so we assume that the Epic Games version will also support mods.

Which of these three games do you want to try?