Michelle Lewin climbs her skirt while videotaping and exceeds one million!

She didn’t feel very comfortable with what she chose and that’s why she did it

Now that she has given everyone a huge group of celebrities for jumping into fitness and posting photographs as if there were no tomorrow, Michelle Lewin returns to the fray with sports sessions, with a photography book included. And then put on, even if you have to upload the dress to get great in the video!

The fitness diva goes partying and asks for an opinion about what she has decided to wear as if she were going to change her model if our answer doesn’t like her!

The fact is that she has chosen to go long, with a dress of those of her style and with which it seems to be comfortable although it is not what she usually does, her muscles are not seen and that does not suit him.

What good is killing yourself in the gym if you don’t see the results?

Mirror in front and camera in hand recording movements turns, and profile, now you can tell what Michelle does!

There is no doubt that she is delighted to meet and to like, is interested in us thinking the same, do you really think there is any chance that we do not?

In addition to climbing the skirt, she has introduced a novelty in sports

Knowing how difficult it is for some to be encouraged to play sports, Michelle has introduced the novelty of ‘Zumba style’ music in her sporting moments.

‘Strong by Zumba’ promises to be a suitable method for all types of bodies and ‘desire’ that will make the dresses feel the same as the athlete. The ‘walks’ of the model around the world announcing its product give a good account of its success.

The same after practicing it, we are encouraged to wear a dress like hers and climb it to teach muscle, or to see the boots we wear!