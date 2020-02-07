Metro Exodus returns to Steam this February 15

Vimal Kumar
Metro Exodus was launched on February 15, 2019, and although it was in pre-sale on Steam, before its launch its developers agreed to a one-year exclusivity with the Epic Games Store. Finally, this year is about to end, and as they recalled in the official Metro Twitter account, the game can be purchased again on Steam from next February 15.

From 2 in the morning in Argentina, players who do not yet have the title on Steam can acquire it. Its price has not yet been confirmed, so there is no news about this aspect.

Remember that those who bought it in the pre-sale always had it on Steam, so this return is for those who did not have the possibility to buy it before. If you were waiting, prepare your wallet for next week and make yourself a good space to play it, which is clearly worth it.

Are you going to buy Metro Exodus on Steam?

