Greeicy Rendón moves it like JLo: Dance of madness! Look at the video

And that she always said she didn’t know how to dance

Since launching ‘Lovers’ a few years ago until her ‘Kisses’ with Anitta it has rained a lot, and always in her favor. Greeicy Rendón has evolved in her way of understanding music but she has also evolved in her way of dancing!

When she has been asked about her way of moving her body, she has always said the same thing, nor has she gone to class, nor has she thought she would stand out dancing because, simply, she does it ‘as she does’, without thinking. She says she feels the music she sings in her whole body, and when she sees her move, it must be true!

Yes, it is true that she prepares the choreographies of her shows very carefully, that even being at home, without cameras in front, Greeicy starts dancing without any difficulty, there are even those who have compared their movements with those of the Bronx diva !, Greeicy knows how to move JLo style!

Not worrying about doing bad or good, being happy while dancing is the answer that always

He gives it when asked about her secret, or how she does it, and seeing it, you cannot avoid falling into the same question!

So much fame has taken its way of moving that is sometimes even greater than that of its voice. Herself Sebastian Yatra did not hesitate to pick up the phone and call to ask for private lessons and dance, which although it is true that were special because she was the only student, the moment was immortalized on a video- intending to learn to move ‘Greeicy’ style hips.

She didn’t get it … because it’s really not possible to dance as she does!

And although she modestly knows that moving is good, when one is compared to Jennifer Lopez it is because she has reached the top.