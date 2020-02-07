Do you still remember Natalie Imbruglia’s Torn hit? The singer returns to the studio

Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia became known to many for her hit “Torn,” which has been released for over 20 years. In the early 2000s, she has released music but has not yet managed to make such a big hit. Now, however, Imbruglia is back in the studio.

Natalie Imbruglia is just 45 years old. The woman received her firstborn, Max Valentine, last October. A fresh mother has thought that the boy was her best birthday present. Apparently, the birth of a child has also re-ignited the spark for music.

Since the birth of the child, the singer has continued to make music. She has already revealed on social media that she plans to spend a lot of time in the studio in the coming weeks and release new music of her own this year.