Do you still remember Natalie Imbruglia’s Torn hit? The singer returns to the studio

Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia became known to many for her hit “Torn,” which has been released for over 20 years. In the early 2000s, she has released music but has not yet managed to make such a big hit. Now, however, Imbruglia is back in the studio.
Natalie Imbruglia is just 45 years old. The woman received her firstborn, Max Valentine, last October. A fresh mother has thought that the boy was her best birthday present. Apparently, the birth of a child has also re-ignited the spark for music.
Since the birth of the child, the singer has continued to make music. She has already revealed on social media that she plans to spend a lot of time in the studio in the coming weeks and release new music of her own this year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! 🥳 I’m 45 today, feeling super happy and grateful for all I have!! Thanks for all the Birthday Love ❤️✨… so many sweet messages, I especially loved the calls and FaceTimes with my nearest and dearest. My little Max is by far the best Birthday present!! He is doing great 🥰 I can’t wait to get into the studio next few weeks. It’s all coming together… but first some Birthday bubbly with friends… 💃🏻🥂✨ #newmusic #2020
Thank you @normandie_keith for the most amazing stop over in LA on our way home. We miss you already! Thanks for having us in your beautiful cozy home so I could see all my friends, and for spoiling us with gifts and daily donuts!! Come to London soon so we can return the favour! We love you 😘💙✨ #oneofakind
Me and my flock 😂😂 I just wanted to let you all know that Max and I are doing great and to say thank you so much for all the well wishes and generous gifts we have received, it’s been so heartwarming ❤️ I’ll be taking some bonding time with Max and look forward to releasing my new music in the new year! 💙🐶👶🏻✨🎶💃🏻💥