Chinese players are receiving free copies of +18 games to keep them at home

With the growing expansion of the coronavirus in China, health authorities have urged residents in the affected areas to avoid contact with other people and stay in their homes. And if there is something that can persuade a gamer to stay at home, it is the p0rn0graphy. For this reason, a Steam developer is giving away his hottest game to the players of that country.

In a publication entitled “Wuhan, we are with you,” Kagami Works, developer of Mirror says: “The year is just beginning and we are already facing challenging situations. To avoid not, it is better to stay at home. Therefore, we have decided to give away 45,000 copies of Mirror so that they do not feel so alone. Please accept our gift, and stay strong! ”

To obtain the title, those interested should follow a certain link and link their phone number to check their location, and then they can … enjoy it. Mirror was launched in March 2018 and according to the criticisms it has received on Steam, it was the second-best game of the year.

For more information, you can visit their Steam page, but we must warn you that the link will take you to NSFW locations. Beyond all, it is curious to see how pornography emerges as an option for thousands of people who are seeking relief and distraction from a, particularly difficult situation.