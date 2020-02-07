Capcom removes Denuvo from the Devil May Cry 5 version for PC

Fans of Devil May Cry, we have good news: The latest PC update of the fifth installment of this video game removed the DRM Denuvo through a small patch of 21.5MB distributed through Steam. This is an excellent novelty since it was reported that the Denuvo DRM caused inconvenience in the gameplay.

Devil May Cry has undoubtedly had a wonderful track record and reception from gamers who love action video games. It should be noted that this last title has amazing features and a brilliant aesthetic in its levels, which makes it one of the best games in the series.

We tell you that in the course of the story of Devil May Cry V, you have the possibility to play with three different characters: Dante, Nero, and V, with which you can experience the well-achieved combat mechanics of the game.

Do not stay alone with the news, we encourage you to try this video game and draw your own conclusions.