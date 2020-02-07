Awesome! Sol Pérez paraded through the red carpet this way!

It shows that she has moved to the theater

It has risen to her head and now to see who is the handsome man who lowers it, Sol Pérez has just paraded through the red carpet and with a model chosen for the occasion, she did not yet reach Hollywood but almost!

With a spike and shovel base, Solci has come a long way – although some people may not like it – and dropping into a Sarao to be the guest star in them goes a piece. Not everyone can boast receiving an invitation to attend the Estrella de Mar Awards but Sol did it and dazzled.

Shocking was the appearance of Argentina, nothing to do with their usual inns, did not they realize that the host wastes glamor when she wants? Or that this time the stylist has succeeded, which is also possible.

With a red sequin dress, she made it clear why she is one of the most followed women and even dared to parade through the carpet as if she were a top model!

It shows that now that she has stopped being a girl from the weather to move to the theater and settle in the area of Mar del Plata, the airs of a diva she always had have multiplied by a thousand. And of course, she has reasons but … a little more simplicity and closeness in that photocall would not have been for anything else!

He arrived at the awards ceremony with the idea of not going unnoticed and that everyone commented on her presence and we must recognize that she has achieved it and that this time she moderated quite a bit in the outfit!

Perhaps it is due to being an ‘actress in practice’ and not wanting to scare the staff before the premiere of the work, because thinking that it has changed completely in style is something that we do not even consider.