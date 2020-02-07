Attention! Fredy Guarín celebrates his singleness by buying … a plane!

It’s the dream I had since I started in sports

There are those to whom love feels luxurious and there are those to whom singleness feels even better. Fredy Guarín is one of those who have returned to singleness after much dizzy partridge and trying to hide it, and to celebrate it a plane has been given away!

If there are parties in which the return to singleness is celebrated, why not celebrate with a new acquisition? Well, that is what the soccer player must have thought after his thing with Sara Uribe ended without much explanation.

And from what you see Guarín is happy … and much!

Apparently the athlete has made one of the dreams that made him more illusion come true since he started playing football, having his own private jet and moving with all the tranquility of the world without being chased by the cameras. That without counting the prestige and economic capacity that hints at this acquisition.

“One day I thought about it, one day I dreamed it, one day I did it,” says Fredy’s T-shirt in the picture while on the runway and before trying out his new acquisition.

In addition to being single, the athlete also has to celebrate the renewal of his contract with the Vasco de Gama de Brasil , the income is still insured and the whims are exorbitant too!

The destination of the trips that are going to hit with his new luxury is a secret, although there are already some who say that with this purchase Fredy’s intention to overcome the distance in kilometers that separates him from Sara and conquer it again, a way of somehow justify this extravagance.

Apparently having a private plane is a prerequisite for being considered a real celebrity. In addition, with a private jet, it looks great!