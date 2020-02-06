You won’t see anything harder! Pamela Reif teaches her with what she is wearing

And it remains so wide…

Did anyone say that to be a model you had to have a certain height ?, Because if that was the case, someone did not know Jailyne Ojeda or Pamela Reif, none reaches the minimum set if it is not heel but both are models and on their own merits. Reif has pointed to the trend of sporting fitness body and hence its fame, with only 1.64 cm!

Nor did it count on brand sponsorship – until it became well known – or with important photographers, Pamela has worked it in and out of the gym with the same will, and the work has paid off!

Ok, like many others that live on her physique Pamela also uses her muscles and the size of her abs, the photos like today in which she is seen and the tops and shorts that show her passage through the gym But Pamela has and is much more than that.

In her blog ‘About Pam’, in addition to giving advice on health, she tells about things in her life that have nothing to do with sports, writes and has a book on the market ‘Strong & Beautiful’ also of fitness trend and how she still gives life to do more things, from time to time, acts as a model of shoes for a German firm.

And someone said she didn’t have the necessary height … why did she need it?

Like everyone who does the sport not only shares photos also their workouts, and seeing that it is normal for your muscles to be the toughest and have no problem teaching them!

Woe to see what the sport gives and what some insist on making us see! And we without paying attention to them, like that, or similar abs or anything at all.