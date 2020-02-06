What were they doing? So they caught them at Lina Tejeiro’s house

The excuse of work is not going to help

She ended up denying the major and going out on the tangent every time they ask him about it, Lina Tejeiro and Andy Rivera are together, very close together. They share a roof from time to time and then publish photos separately trying not to find out. But today her secret ceases to be.

They have been playing mouse and cat since the moment Lina left Norman Capuozzo without knowing very well why. Even with Norman, exchanging messages on the networks was an open secret, so why this mania of not wanting to tell?

It must be why he was with her and that the second times were never good …

The fact is that they have neglected the details and they have been caught, at Lina’s house, at different times and despite the fact that the actress insists on denying the singer every time she is asked about him.

Andy has recorded a video at home, would this be the reason they were together? Or will they say they were dealing with professional issues?

They can answer whatever they want but what you see in the photographs is not wasted … or a way to find another explanation!

Andy lets her followers go around encouraging them to ask him questions, to start an online conversation with the questions they would like to know about him. And he records it in exactly the same room and with the same furniture where Lina took a picture months ago.

If someone thinks that it could be a hotel or a coincidence – although it is already known that they do not exist – you just have to see that on Andy’s back there is a photograph of Lina with her pet!

Too many coincidences or neglect by both?

Of course, no confirmation is expected from either of them, for what, the photographs already say it all.